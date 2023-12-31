Denali Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 92.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,580,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 54,903.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.