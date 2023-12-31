Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $5,265,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,170.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,991 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

GHL stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

