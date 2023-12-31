Denali Advisors LLC Sells 121,200 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SCYNEXIS worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 554.7% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 2,496,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2,256.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 225,653 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,497,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 1,014.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.33). SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 53.14% and a return on equity of 238.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

SCYX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCYX

About SCYNEXIS

(Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.