Denali Advisors LLC Sells 73,600 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $3,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.9 %

LPG stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

