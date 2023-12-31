Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,954 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $580.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

