Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,954 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of CSTL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $580.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
