Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after acquiring an additional 377,527 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,416,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.