Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.16

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and traded as high as $34.47. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 1,214,968 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $280.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 145.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

