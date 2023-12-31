Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Dorchester Minerals Price Performance
Shares of DMLP stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,408 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
