Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $196,684.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,773.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $196,684.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,773.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $894,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,408 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

