Dustin Weber Sells 21,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dustin Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

