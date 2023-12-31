Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $55,776.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.7 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

