El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

