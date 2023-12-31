Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.42.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

