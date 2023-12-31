Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.27) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.27). 189,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 478,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($12.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,555 ($19.76) to GBX 1,520 ($19.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,457.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 940.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Energean’s payout ratio is -68,571.43%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

