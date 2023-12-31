Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EPOKY opened at $20.07 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

