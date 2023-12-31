ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) & Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Financial Review

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESGL and Casella Waste Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $1.18 billion 4.21 $53.08 million $0.64 133.53

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09% Casella Waste Systems 3.03% 7.07% 2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ESGL and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ESGL and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A Casella Waste Systems 1 0 4 1 2.83

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than ESGL.

Risk & Volatility

ESGL has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats ESGL on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. As of January 31, 2023, the company owns and operates 49 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 26 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

