ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $690.49

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 690.49 ($8.77) and traded as high as GBX 811.60 ($10.31). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 811.60 ($10.31), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 690.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.