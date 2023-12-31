EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

EuroDry Stock Down 0.5 %

EDRY stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. EuroDry had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. Analysts expect that EuroDry will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

