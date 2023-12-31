Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 1,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.46.

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract.

