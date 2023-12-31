Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,671,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,108 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 42.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

