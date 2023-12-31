F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $178.98 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,697 shares of company stock worth $2,074,575. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

