Family Firm Inc. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

