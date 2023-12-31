FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,446.38

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,446.38 ($18.38) and traded as low as GBX 1,128 ($14.33). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.61), with a volume of 12,919 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of £323.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,001.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,442.30.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 2,786 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 922 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £25,686.92 ($32,639.03). Also, insider Seamus Keating bought 10,500 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £97,230 ($123,545.11). Insiders own 16.75% of the company's stock.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

