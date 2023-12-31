Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

FIS opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

