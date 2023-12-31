FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FXCNY opened at $1.51 on Friday. FIH Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

