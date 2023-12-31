FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FXCNY opened at $1.51 on Friday. FIH Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
FIH Mobile Company Profile
