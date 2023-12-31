Financial Analysis: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rithm Capital and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 1.09 $954.52 million $1.45 7.37 Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 7.65 $125.98 million $0.71 30.01

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.6% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Rithm Capital pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 135.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rithm Capital and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 21.51% 17.01% 3.00% Kimco Realty 26.24% 4.78% 2.59%

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Kimco Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

