First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Insider Acquires A$20,000.00 in Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Quinert bought 312,500 shares of First Graphene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,605.44).
First Graphene Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About First Graphene
