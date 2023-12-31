First Personal Financial Services Acquires 2,396 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

