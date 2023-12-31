First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.28

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and traded as high as $38.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 24,723 shares traded.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3704 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
