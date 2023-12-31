First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.28

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and traded as high as $38.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 24,723 shares traded.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3704 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

