FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

View Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.