FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$21,590.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.90, for a total transaction of C$21,590.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00.

FirstService stock opened at C$214.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$164.68 and a 52-week high of C$223.84.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 7.6762513 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

