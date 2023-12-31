FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Short Interest Update

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FLJ Group Price Performance

FLJ Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. FLJ Group has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $162.40.

Get FLJ Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLJ Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FLJ Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.