FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Head-To-Head Analysis

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Illinois Tool Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSmidth & Co. A/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 Illinois Tool Works 3 6 2 0 1.91

Illinois Tool Works has a consensus price target of $240.82, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

79.6% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Illinois Tool Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.74 5.42 Illinois Tool Works $16.10 billion 4.90 $3.03 billion $10.31 25.41

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illinois Tool Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works 19.55% 95.68% 18.84%

Dividends

FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment offers beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM/tiers, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, and automotive aftermarket end markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

