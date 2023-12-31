Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forafric Global stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.