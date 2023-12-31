Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 164.0% in December

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

