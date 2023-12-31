Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 164.0% in December

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Fortune Minerals
