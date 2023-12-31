Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.57.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Forward Air Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Forward Air by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,870,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.