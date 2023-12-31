Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Trading Down 5.3%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 1,401,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,586,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Freight Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Freight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Freight Technologies by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

