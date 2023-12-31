Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) & argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Head to Head Review

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.76 -$21.10 million ($2.71) -0.32 argenx $445.27 million 50.48 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -91.45

Profitability

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -91.29% -102.00% -81.35% argenx -22.70% -16.54% -14.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A argenx 1 4 16 1 2.77

argenx has a consensus target price of $522.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given argenx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe argenx is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Summary

argenx beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

