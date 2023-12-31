FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:XISE)

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS XISE opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43.
