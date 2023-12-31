Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.63. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

