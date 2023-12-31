Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 83,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 140,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

