Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $53.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. Futu has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Futu by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

