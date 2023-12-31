FY2023 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Increased by Analyst

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CWCO opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

