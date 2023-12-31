Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINO opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. Gaucho Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Gaucho Group ( NASDAQ:VINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 175.79% and a negative net margin of 977.99%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

