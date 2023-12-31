Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NYSE GETY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,574 shares of company stock worth $1,707,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

