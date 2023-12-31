Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Short Interest Update

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VR stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of -1.52.

Global X Metaverse ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Global X Metaverse ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.37%.

About Global X Metaverse ETF

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

