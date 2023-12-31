GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.14. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.