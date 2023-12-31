GMS (NYSE:GMS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.78. GMS has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GMS by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.