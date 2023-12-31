GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock worth $12,102,277. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

