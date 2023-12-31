Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 24,258 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.