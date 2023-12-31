Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

